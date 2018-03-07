O.J.’s Murder ‘Confession:’ Simpson’s Long-Lost TV Interview Secrets Exposed

Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, were slain outside her house is finally set to air on Fox this Sunday night. Now RadarOnline.com can reveal some of the fallen NFL great’s most startling “confessions.” The long-shelved interview with O.J. Simpson hypothetically revealing his version of what could have happened the horrific 1994 night his ex-wife,, and her friend,, were slain outside her house is finally set to air on Fox this Sunday night. Now RadarOnline.com can reveal some of the fallen NFL great’s most startling “confessions.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Judith Regan in 2006 for a wide-ranging and no-holds-barred talk to promote his controversial book, If I Did It, which detailed what he said was Simpson sat down with veteran publisher, editor and television personalityin 2006 for a wide-ranging and no-holds-barred talk to promote his controversial book, If I Did It, which detailed what he said was his so-called fictional ideas on the brutal murders

Fox originally decided to pull the plug on the shocking 2006 interview, now titled "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession," after multiple Fox affiliates and the Brown and Goldman families raised objections. "This is a historic case, and I consider this his confession," Regan said after conducting the interview.

During the on-camera discussion , Simpson "imagines" what could have happened on the evening of June 12, 1994, when his ex-wife Nicole Brown and restaurant worker Ronald Goldman were savagely murdered outside her Brentwood home.

In one of the most surprising revelations of the interview, Simpson brings up his mysterious friend Charlie, which The National ENQUIRER first revealed after reviewing a copy of Simpson's never-before-published book over a decade ago. Shockingly, Simpson also revealed a possible motive for the killings.

As Radar reported, Simpson had detailed in his book how a friend supposedly named Charlie told him Brown had been doing drugs and was having kinky three-way sex

In a jealous rage, Simpson described how Charlie and the killer drove to Brown's home just to scare her. He wrote how the killer donned gloves and a wool cap and grabbed a knife kept in his truck to protect himself, which Charlie then took from him.

When they arrived , Simpson wrote in his so-called hypothetical version of events that the killer was certain Brown was planning an intimate evening in with someone while their children slept upstairs in her condo. The killer's worst fears were seemingly confirmed when Goldman happened to show up at the house bearing the glasses Brown had forgotten at the restaurant where he worked. The pair were savagely stabbed and slashed to death with a knife Simpson said had been in the getaway vehicle for protection.