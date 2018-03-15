Nick Gordon Blames Girlfriend For His Latest Assault Arrest: ‘She’s A Psycho!’

Nick Gordon was arrested earlier this week for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Laura Leal. Now, in a bombshell exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Gordon claims she’s the one to blame.

“She’s a very angry person!” Gordon told Radar on Thursday. “She has bipolar disorder. This girl is very abusive.”

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Gordon – who was a person of interest in ex Bobbi Kristina’s homicide case – was arrested on March 10 for battery.

An arrest report obtained by Radar alleges that police observed Gordon’s girlfriend with a “slightly swollen bottom lip with dried blood.”

Leal told police Gordon “struck her in the right side of her cheek area several times” and “pulled her hair.”

Gordon denied the accusations to Radar, claiming he has “never” physically assaulted Leal. Then he claimed the roles are reversed.

“I’m the one who gets abused and it’s a weekly thing,” Gordon alleged. “It’s so funny because people have this image of me – rightfully so, because of the media – but dude, I put up with so much.”

Radar obtained the explosive 911 call Gordon made to police the night he was placed into custody. He can be heard crying and sobbing, telling dispatchers his girlfriend beat him up and threw a bottle at him.

According to the report, Leal told police she did not want to press charges against Gordon but police decided to “based on her statement and physical evidence.”

A judge then ordered Gordon to stay away from Leal.

On Wednesday, however, Leal sent a letter to the court asking the judge to lift the no contact order against Gordon. The judge ruled in opposition and took “no action,” The Blast reported.

Despite the arrest, Bobbi Kristina’s ex told Radar he still is willing to make things work with Leal.

“My girlfriend’s a psycho but I do love her,” he said. “I think if you love somebody, you work through things. I do believe if she can get better we can have a happy relationship.”

