Nick Gordon Arrested For Battery In Florida — Details

Nick Gordon has been arrested for domestic violence in Florida.

Gordon – who was accused of contributing to the death of Whitney Houston‘s daughter Bobbi Kristina – has got into trouble again this weekend.

Seminole County Sheriff’s confirmed that Gordon was arrested Saturday on a battery charge.

He was given $500 bond and was released shortly afterwards.

Gordon is due back in court on April 6 while details of his latest arrest remain unclear.

Bobbi Kristina died aged 22 after she was found unconscious in a bathtub at a house in Duluth, Georgia.

Gordon found her face down in the bathtub after a night of partying and arguing and attempted to revive her at the scene.

She remained in a coma for nearly six months before passing of lobar pneumonia on July 26, 2015.

He was not criminally charged in connection with her death but held liable by a default judgment in a civil case.

