‘I’m Getting Beat By A Woman!’ Hear Nick Gordon Cry To Cops In Shocking 911 Call

Nick Gordon was arrested Sunday in Florida after police responded to a domestic violence incident between him and his girlfriend Laura Leal, and RadarOnline.com has obtained the explosive 911 call.

Gordon can be heard crying and sobbing telling dispatchers his girlfriend beat him up and threw a bottle at him. “This sounds so lame because I’m getting beat up by a woman,” he frantically told the operator.

Although Gordon, 28, was the one who made the call to police, when arresting officers arrived at the scene they saw visible marks on Leal and took the troubled drifter into custody, according to the arrest report.

PHOTOS: Bad Apple? Bobbi Kristina’s Troubled Ex Max Lomas Was With Her & Nick When She Was Found In Bathtub

Leal told authorities she had picked the 28-year-old up from a bar and was driving him home when he punched her in her right cheek several times and pulled her hair.

Gordon explained to a police officer he just wanted his girlfriend to leave the home because he claimed she had ripped his shirt and thrown a bottle at him.

He claimed that she attacked him for no reason and that she is “crazy” although he admitted the pair had both been drinking.

Despite her accusations Leal refused medical treatment and declined to press charges.

PHOTOS: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Husband Nick Gordon, Aunt Hold Vigil

The officer arrested Gordon based on his girlfriend’s injuries and her statement.

Bobby Brown, who still holds his daughter Bobbi’s one-time fiance responsible for her death, released a statement about Gordon’s most recent alleged domestic violence assault.

“Domestic violence killed my daughter, and on March 4, 2018, the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House held our first event to strike back at domestic violence,” the singer, 49, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I personally would like to extend my hand to Ms. Leal and offer her services through our organization. I do not want to see any more families destroyed at the hands of domestic violence and I do not want any more women to suffer like my daughter did. We are here to assist and we hope to hear from Ms. Leal.”

As readers know, Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown‘s daughter died from injuries sustained in a near-drowning incident on July 26, 2015.

PHOTOS: Nick Gordon Reveals Chilling New Details About Bobbi Kristina’s Death

Gordon was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s death in a civil lawsuit in 2016. He was ordered to pay his ex’s estate $36 million in a shocking ruling.

In the October 2015 lawsuit, Bobbi Kristina’s estate claimed Nick murdered her with a drug injection after a “violent alternation” in January of that year. The aspiring singer was discovered unconscious in her bathtub, and never woke up. She died six months later.

Understandably, Bobby still hold resentment towards Gordon. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he told the publication Gordon deserves harsh punishment, saying the only justice that would suffice is “If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That’s just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away.”

Gordon was taken into custody by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in the early hours of Saturday morning following the incident with Leal.

He was given a bond of $500 and was later released from custody -his next court appearance for the domestic violence charge is April 6.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.