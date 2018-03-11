Nick Gordon Allegedly Gets Violent With Girlfriend Laura Leal Before Arrest

Nick Gordon was arrested in Florida this weekend for reportedly getting violent with his girlfriend Laura Leal.

Gordon, 28, was arrested for domestic violence after she accused him of punching her repeatedly and pulling her hair.

The trouble sparked after Leal, 26, picked him up from a bar where he had been drinking at around 1am on Saturday.

Officers were called to Gordon’s home for a possible disturbance and found Leal with a bloody swollen bottom lip, according to his arrest report.

Gordon was arrested for a previous domestic violence incident involving Leal last year but she later dropped the charges.

Leal told authorities she had picked the 28-year-old up from a bar and was driving him home when he punched her in her right cheek several times and pulled her hair.

Gordon explained to a police officer he just wanted his girlfriend to leave the home because he claimed she had ripped his shirt and thrown a bottle at him.

He claimed that she attacked him for no reason and that she is ‘crazy’ although he admitted the pair had both been drinking.

Despite her accusations Leal refused medical treatment and declined to press charges.

The officer arrested Gordon based on his girlfriend’s injuries and her statement.

Gordon was taken into custody by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in the early hours of Saturday morning following an incident

He was given a bond of $500 and was later released from custody -his next court appearance for the domestic violence charge is April 6.

