Bobbi Kristina’s Ex Nick Gordon Ordered To Stay Away From GF He Allegedly Hit In Face

A judge ordered Nick Gordon to stay away from his girlfriend he allegedly assaulted, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, a judge ordered Gordon to have “no contact” with Laura Leal. The Blast was the first outlet to report the news.

Gordon – who was accused of contributing to the death of Whitney Houston’s daughter and his ex, Bobbi Kristina – was placed under arrest on March 10 for battery.

An arrest report states that police responded to a possible domestic disturbance in Seminole County, Florida shortly after midnight. Police observed Gordon’s girlfriend with a “slightly swollen bottom lip with dried blood,” according to the docs.

Leal told police she picked up Gordon from a bar in Sanford, Florida that night, and while she was driving, Gordon “struck her in the right side of her cheek area several times,” the arrest report states.

Additionally, the report states Leal alleged Gordon “pulled her hair and stated to her that he should make her wreck the vehicle.”

Radar obtained the explosive 911 call, where Gordon can be heard crying and sobbing. He alleged to police that the girlfriend beat him and threw a bottle at him.

The documents state Leal did not want to press charges against Gordon, but “based on her statement and physical evidence,” Gordon was arrested for battery domestic violence.

As Radar readers know, Gordon’s ex Bobbi Kristina died at age 22 after she was found unconscious in a bathtub at a house in Duluth, Georgia.

Court documents show Gordon has lived in Florida for the last three years and has been working as a self-employed landscaper.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

