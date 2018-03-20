Desperate For The Throne! Meghan Was ‘Fascinated’ With Royalty Before Meeting Harry

Meghan Markle was desperate for a taste of royalty long before she met Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Author Katie Nicholl claims in her new book, Harry: Life, Loss And Love, out Tuesday, that the former Suits star practically studied what went on behind closed doors at Kensington Palace when she was just a commoner growing up in Los Angeles.

“Meghan had grown up knowing a lot about Diana and watching the royal wedding on videotape,” Nicholl revealed.

Sonia Ardakani, a mother of Markle’s childhood friend, gifted Markle books on Princess Diana for her to read, Nicholl explained.

Ninaki Priddy, a childhood friend of Prince Harry’s love, also told Nicholl the California-bred royal-to-be had her eyes on the throne.

“She had one of Princess Diana’s books (Diana: Her True Story) on her bookshelf,” the friend recalled. “I know the royal family was something she found fascinating.”

As Radar readers know, Princess Diana and Prince Charles‘ wild child had his sights set on A-list actresses, including Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson, prior to meeting Markle.

Harry and Markle are expected to wed on May 19, when the former Hollywood actress will become the first mixed-race royal and divorcee in the palace.

