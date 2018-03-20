Cameron & Scarlett! Prince Harry’s Frisky Run-Ins With Sexy Stars Exposed In Tell-All

Meghan Markle as she weds Prince Harry in what is believed to be one of the most-anticipated royal weddings in history. The California native is used to being in the spotlight, though, as she was a regular on USA's legal drama, Suits, for seven seasons. Although Markle has since quit her acting career due to her new dignitary lifestyle alongside Harry, writer Katie Nicholl reveals in her new tell-all about the prince, Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, out March 20, that the red-haired royal has a history of schmoozing with gorgeous Hollywood actresses including Scarlett Johansson and Cameron Diaz! Click through the gallery to find out what A-listers Harry had the hots for before Markle was in the picture! Come May 19, all eyes will be onas she wedsin what is believed to be one of the most-anticipated royal weddings in history. The California native is used to being in the spotlight, though, as she was a regular on USA's legal drama, Suits, for seven seasons. Although Markle has since quit her acting career due to her new dignitary lifestyle alongside Harry, writerreveals in her new tell-all about the prince, Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, out March 20, that the red-haired royal has a history of schmoozing with gorgeous Hollywood actresses includingand! Click through the gallery to find out what A-listers Harry had the hots for before Markle was in the picture! Photo credit: BACKGRID

In the tell-all about the Prince of Wales' life, Nicholl describes Harry as the fun, rambunctious son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. She revealed that one night while out partying in a West End nightclub called Mahiki, Harry locked eyes with Scarlett Johansson. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Nicholl said Harry "really got on" with the Avengers actress. Then, another night, Harry spent an entire night rubbing shoulders with Madonna ! "It was one of very few places where Harry really felt at ease," Nicholl said about the club. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Nicholl also revealed Harry had a frisky run-in with another hot blonde: Cameron Diaz! The two met at a gym. Nicholl quotes a source who told her, "They were equally surprised to meet each other and Cameron was keen to meet up again." Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Other Woman actress was so enamored by the redhead that she asked for his number, Nicholl revealed. "But Harry laughed it off, thinking she was joking," the author said about Diaz. "She wasn't, she was genuinely up for a drink or something, but it never happened." Photo credit: BACKGRID

In the novel, Nicholl also revealed his seven-year on-and-off relationship to Zimbabwe native Chelsy Davy was serious. However, Nicholl revealed that even though the bright-haired beauty joined Harry to royal events, "The truth was Harry had a roving eye when Chelsy wasn't around." Photo credit: Getty Images

Then, Harry had another serious relationship with English actor and model, Cressida Bonas. Unlike Meghan, the Winchester-bred starlet was not interested in trading in her acting career for a future with Harry. "She called the relationship off because she knew in her heart this wasn't what she wanted," Nicholl wrote. Photo credit: BACKGRID