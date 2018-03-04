Meghan Markle Throws Bachelorette Party At Luxury Spa Before Prince Harry Wedding

Royal ‘bride-to-be’ Meghan Markle is having her bachelorette party in London today.

And the 36-year-old has chosen to pamper herself and her girlfriends at a five star luxury spa.

No doubt their will be a few glasses of champagne too as she counts down to her wedding in just eleven weeks time.

Close friends Millie Mackintosh, 28, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, 31, and Harry’s childhood pal Violet von Westenholz, 33, are all expected to attend today’s celebration.

However, it is not believed her mom Doria Radlan traveled from Los Angeles to go to the fun bash.

While Kate Middleton – who is seven weeks pregnant – also skipped the bachelorette after coming down with flu.

Markle has been planning the event for several weeks and it is understood that the Royals will be picking up the tab for her friends.

Her close knit group of friends will be offering their support as the former Suits actress prepares for the biggest day of her life.

It will be her second marriage and the first for Prince Harry when the couple exchange vows on Saturday May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the UK.

