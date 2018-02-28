Oh So Royal! Meghan Markle Is All Smiles In Foundation Forum With Harry, Will & Kate thumbnail

Oh So Royal! Meghan Markle Is All Smiles In Foundation Forum With Harry, Will & Kate

The sultry former actress is already looking like a classy Duchess.

Oh So Royal! Meghan Markle Is All Smiles In Foundation Forum With Harry, Will & Kate thumbnail
Getty Images
Oh So Royal! Meghan Markle Is All Smiles In Foundation Forum With Harry, Will & Kate
Meghan Markle is not wasting any time before diving into her royal duties. The former Suits actress was pictured looking like a classy princess during the First Annual Royal Foundation Forum alongside Prince Harry, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos.

Meghan Markle, 36, has never looked happier! This Wednesday, February 28, the former Hollywood actress attended a royal forum with her soon-to-be husband.

She held his hand in a sweet gesture as she sat next to Duchess Kate, 36, and Prince William, 35.

Meghan – who is set to wed Harry, 33, this coming March – looked every bit a classy princess during the royal appearance.

As Radar readers know, the star has been rocking her royal duties ever since she announced her engagement to Harry late last year.

While she's made various public appearances with Harry, this is one of the first time she's been spotted looking cherry next to Will and Kate.

Though it was rumored the royals were attempting to set up a photo-op of Meghan and Kate, recent photos show the two may have truly become close friends!

Royal family, gorgeous outfits and a Spice Girls wedding reunion: what more could Meghan Markle want? What do you think about Meghan Markle's recent royal appearance? Sound off below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

