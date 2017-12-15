Fake Photo Op! Inside The Royal’s Media Scheme To Squash Meghan & Kate Feuding Rumors

Is Meghan Markle’s first royal Christmas all for show?

An insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com that Kensington Palace is desperate to get “natural money shots” of Meghan interacting with Kate Middleton.

Recently, rumors began circling around of The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan’s icy relationship. The royal family is not happy with the scandal, and has reportedly been trying to catch the two in a sweet photo-op moment in order to squash rumors of a rift between the two.

PHOTOS: Princess Bride! Meghan Markle Strips Down In Saucy Wedding Album

“Kate isn’t rushing to get the shot,” said the source, but the royals believe the best place to get them together and looking happy is over the holidays when Meghan joins fiancé Prince Harry and his family at the Sandringham church.

Do you think Meghan Markle’s royal Christmas is just a media scheme? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.