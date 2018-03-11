Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo Of Baby Daughter

Kylie Jenner gave her social media followers another glimpse at her baby daughter, Stormi.

It was perfect timing as Los Angeles experienced a rare stormy day on Saturday, March 10!

Before her big sister Khloe’s baby shower and Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s birthday party on Saturday, March 10, Kylie spent some girl time at home with pal Jordyn Woods during the rain.

Kylie took a photo of her BFF Woods cradling baby Stormi.

“Can they get any cuter,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 20, captioned the Snapchat video shot.

Stormi, who is one month old, was in her pink and gray-themed nursery being rocked in Woods’ arms.

The baby girl’s father is rapper Travis Scott, 26, whom Kylie has been bonding with lately.

The unmarried couple recently went on a Miami vacation together and enjoyed massive PDA.

This weekend was a busy one for the Kardashian/Jenners. Pregnant Khloe celebrated her basketball player beau Thompson’s birthday on Saturday night after having her baby shower with a slew of family and friends earlier in the day! Kylie showed off her post-baby body during the Thompson bash as he will turn 27 this week.

As Radar has reported, pregnant Khloe’s lavish shower featured thousands of pink flowers and balloons.

But her younger sister is already deep into mommyhood and enjoying hanging out at home with Stormi!

