Kylie Jenner & Baby Daddy Travis Scott Show PDA On Miami Vacation Without Stormi!
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner may have just welcomed their first child together, but they’re not letting that stop them from working on their new steamy relationship! This weekend, the stars were spotted canoodling at Seaspice Miami with pals – but where was baby Stormi Webster? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos.
While Jenner has voiced how thrilled she is with her new addition to the family, a source told Radar that Scott has been slacking on his daddy duties! Maybe the two needed time to rekindle their romance?
As Radar readers know, Travis Scott gifted Kylie Jenner an extravagant Ferrari after the birth! While the Life Of Kylie star’s always been a fan of lavish cars, even her family thought it a bit too much.
What do you think of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's latest Miami vacation post-baby? Sound off below.
The couple had brunch at their private terrace, AIR, and were seen showing some sweet PDA away from the crowds.
Jenner wore a black hoodie and tight spandex shorts while Scott looked casual in a white T-shirt and dark pants.
At the Miami hotspot, Jenner and Scott enjoyed a fresh seafood tower, pizzettas and pasta. The reality star sipped on sparkling water while her pals toasted with Rosé Piscine and champagne.
Photo credit: Farah Miranda
The bizarre Miami vacation comes as a surprise, since Jenner and Scott have been busy as ever taking care of their newborn daughter.
