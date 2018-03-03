New dad Travis Scott is swapping music for make-up!

The rapper has proved his love ‘or his ‘baby mama’ Kylie Jenner by plugging her ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ line.

The 25-year-old performer – who shares a baby daughter Stormi with Jenner – shared a preview o’ her latest eyeshadow colors on Friday via his Snapchat.

Scott could be seen directing her arm to display the 16 total matte and glittery shades after defending claims that he was a bad father.

“New part-time job,” Scott jokingly captioned the photo that also showed the peach colored nails that Jenner, 20, recently sported.

It had been reported recently how fans had turned on Jenner ‘or having such long nails while caring ‘or her new baby.

The reality star recently posed ‘or a photo with her baby daughter with her team claiming that she is a ‘hands-on’ mom.

In his post Scott disguised the new color gradient with a black and white filter while his girlfriend shared a similar video, entitled ‘Summer’ on her Snapchat.

