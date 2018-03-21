Kylie Rips Haters Who Slammed Her Post-Baby Waist Training: ‘They’re Just Jealous!’

Kylie Jenner sparked outrage yesterday when she shamelessly promoted a waist trainer as a way to get a “snap back” post-baby body, but sources told RadarOnline.com she “couldn’t care less” about her haters.

Even after the new mom to baby daughter Stormi got slammed on social media over the sponsored post, pals close to the star revealed she “refused” to take it down!

As a caption to the shocking ad post, Jenner, 20, wrote, “my girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsocietysnap back package. Waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products. Make sure you get your package & follow @waistgangsociety to join & keep up the journey together!”

Needless to say, Jenner’s fans — including millions of mothers worldwide — went nuts!

“Kylie has been getting so much hate from everyone over the fact that she is ashamed about how fat she got while pregnant,” a source close to the Kardashian clan said.

“Honestly, she couldn’t really care less what people think. She believes that everyone is just jealous that she is able to get so skinny so fast and they are not!”

As fans know, Jenner — who gained a ton of weight during her pregnancy with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25 — took a step back from the spotlight because she was terrified of fans seeing how big she got.

“Kylie really believes that she needs to have a hot body for her job and it’s really sad how much emphasis she is putting on this,” the insider added.

Do you think that Kylie Jenner is wrong for promoting a waist trainer as a method to shed baby weight? Sound off in the comments below.

