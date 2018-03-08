Filler Up! Kylie ‘Relieved’ About Massive Post-Baby Plastic Surgery Overhaul

The plastic princess is back!

It’s been only one month since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her baby daughter Stormi, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the realty star is ready to go “overboard” with multiple plastic surgery procedures!

And 20-year-old Jenner, who covered her lips and flaunted facial bruises — allegedly caused by fillers — while vacationing in Miami this week with baby-daddy Travis Scott, 25, “couldn’t be happier” about the prospect, a Keeping Up with the Kardashians insider revealed.

“She told her sisters that the best day in her entire life was when she could get fillers in her lips again because she hated the way she looked when they deflated during her pregnancy!”

However, according to the insider, Jenner may possibly be putting herself in danger by getting too many procedures done too quickly!

“Kylie wants to go against her doctors wishes by doing coolsculpting and other non-invasive weight-shedding procedures,” said the insider. “At the same time, she would get her lips and entire face done up with fillers.”

“She said that she never wants to get pregnant again because of how it made her look,” added the source. “She hated being non-plastic!”

Do you think Kylie needs more plastic surgery, or should she lay off the procedures for a while? Sound off in the comments!

