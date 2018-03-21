Tummy Tuck, Lipo, Boob Lift! Inside Kylie’s Post-Baby Plastic Surgery Makeover

Just two months after Kylie Jenner gave birth to her baby daughter Stormi, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the plastic princess has already had a tummy tuck and lipo, but she’s not finished!

Jenner, 20, couldn’t wait a second to get her body back after her recent baby delivery, snitched a pal.

“She had a tummy tuck and lipo right away, it was all pre-scheduled and pretty straightforward.”

But what’s more extreme is the overhaul the reality star has lined up for the weeks ahead. Said the informant: “She wants extensive rounds of lipo-dissolve, butt injections galore, a boob lift and loads of work on her face including endless fillers.”

“Kylie’s obsessed and on a major mission here, she’s been plotting it for months!”

However, as Radar previously reported exclusively, according to the insider, Jenner was possibly putting herself in danger by getting too many procedures done too quickly!

“Kylie wants to go against her doctors wishes by doing coolsculpting and other non-invasive weight-shedding procedures,” said the insider. “At the same time, she would get her lips and entire face done up with fillers.”

“She said that she never wants to get pregnant again because of how it made her look,” added the source. “She hated being non-plastic!”

