Kylie & Travis Elope? Top-Secret Wedding Details Revealed!

Marry me now!

Kylie Jenner is desperate to start from scratch with baby daddy Travis Scott – and she wants them to elope without further ado, RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusively!

“She’s changed a lot since the baby’s been born and really softened her stance since Travis stepped up to the plate with baby duties,” spilled a source.

PHOTOS: Exposed! Kylie Jenner & Blac Chyna’s 20 Worst Slams Of 2015

Kylie’s talked a “big game” about raising the baby alone but the reality is “that’s the last thing she wants.”

“She’s an all-or-nothing character and wants him to move into her place then make things official as soon as possible.”

As Radar previously reported, Scott, 25, was seriously slacking in the fatherhood department since Jenner, 20, welcomed their baby Stormi on February 1.

PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner Shows Off In Black Bikini

While Jenner was pregnant with the couple’s first child Scott was busy globetrotting to promote his music and was even spotted in a strip club!

“Kylie doesn’t trust Travis at all and she doesn’t need him to raise this baby,” the source told Radar exclusively at the time. “She does want to be with him, but only if he wants it and she has made this very clear to him.”

But the rapper has since changed his tune, says the source. The pal adds: “All of a sudden Travis is the love of her life again and she wants them to elope, or tie the knot in a low-key ceremony while the going’s good.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.