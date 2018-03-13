Poor Katy! ‘The Voice’ Beats ‘A.I.’ Amid Backlash Against Singer’s Judging

Katy Perry‘s time so far as a new judge on American Idol is doing little to calm fears she’s out of her depth on the once-hit show’s ABC reboot.

Ratings are in for Monday’s first head-to-head matchup of A.I. against NBC’s The Voice.

Unfortunately for Perry, the competition crushed by a whopping 34 percent — The Voice managed to garner a 7.5 rating/12 share to American Idol’s 5.6/9.

American Idol’s Monday broadcast managed to lose 11 percent of its share from the previous evening’s debut episode.

Creating more concern, the premiere night’s dismal ratings were the worst in the once-beloved franchise’s long history.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry, 33, was causing concern behind the scenes even before the show began to air.

“Katy Perry has been worse than anyone ever could have imagined on American Idol,” an insider previously told Radar. “Her feedback and interactions with contestants are flat, and at times, very, very awkward.”

“Along with constantly being late, this is not a very good indication of the show’s reboot success,” said the source. “It’s a complete train wreck!”

