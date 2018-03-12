Katy Perry Tanks On ‘American Idol’ — ‘It’s A Complete Train Wreck!’

Katy Perry has only just begun her stint on-air as a judge for the new ABC version of American Idol, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the singer’s already struggling!

“Katy Perry has been worse than anyone ever could have imagined on American Idol,” an insider told Radar.

Contrary to popular belief, added the source, the judges don’t write their own lines for the show, and their personal opinions “absolutely aren’t scripted.”

“This is proving to be a huge issue for Katy because she literally has no clue what to say to any of the contestants,” noted the source.

“During auditions, Katy has appeared to be completely at a loss as to what she should say,” continued the source. “Her feedback and interactions with contestants are flat, and at times, very, very awkward.”

“Along with constantly being late, this is not a very good indication of the show’s reboot success,” said the source. “It’s a complete train wreck!”

A rep for Perry did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

The rebooted show premiered on Sunday, March 11, to mixed reviews.

The new season is also clouded by Ryan Seacrest‘s recent sexual harassment scandal. Sources previously told Radar that American Idol producers were “nervous” about how the allegations would affect the show’s ratings.

