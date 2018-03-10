Jill Duggar Shows Off Hot Legs For Disgraced Hubby’s Birthday

Jill Duggar donned her sexiest look yet for her husband Derick Dillard’s 29th birthday on Friday. The wife and mom, 26, who has been defying her family’s strict modesty rules lately, posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Dillard marking their dinner date for his March 9 birthday.

Jill flaunted her shapely legs in a long-sleeved navy blue dress that ended above the knee. She wore provocative gold cage-style heels with her toes exposed! A long sparkly necklace adorned her dress.

The former Counting On star captioned the shot, “Happy birthday sweetie @derickdillard. I am so grateful to God for you! I pray that in this next year (last one in your 20’s!) you will draw closer to God every day! Thank you for leading our family and caring for each of us so well! You’re the best! I love you!!💕

Dillard responded back on his Instagram, sharing the same picture, “Thanks @jilldillard for a wonderful evening, to complete a fun day together! Every day just keeps getting better with you 😘😍 I love you baby!”

Dillard also included another photo on his account in which he and Jill are sitting in front of a hot fudge sundae with two spoons. He happily wrote on Friday night, “chocolate messes are the best birthday treat!”

Jill’s new look has shocked Duggar family fans, and some responded to her mini dress.

One wrote, “These Duggars are getting rebellious.” Another applauded, “Love those heels Jill.” And a fan crowed, “Mini skirt! Looks nice.”

Also, a follower noted, “dress is above the kneeeeeee alERT THE PRESS,” while another gasped online, “Whoo knees.”

A Jill fan had a hubba hubba feeling, writing, “those are some nice knees and she should share them with the world.”

As Radar has previously reported, Jill has defied her family’s strictures in the past, wearing a short skirt and flashing a possible nose ring!

Jill has also shown off her body in tight-fitting jeans. Last week, she also shared a photo of herself in bed with Dillard and their two sons, Israel, 2, and Samuel, 5 months, captioning it “Saturday morning snuggles,” and making it clear her marriage has never been happier—even after he was kicked off the family’s TLC show for trashing transgender star Jazz Jennings.

On Valentine’s Day, Dillard was holding what appeared to be wine despite their family’s anti-alcohol policy!

Since Dillard’s ouster from reality TV, the young couple has only been seen on social media, not on Counting On. The new season of the show focuses on Jill’s sisters Joy-Anna and Jinger and their spouses plus her brother Joe Duggar and his wife Kendra, who were all were expecting babies at the same time. Joy-Anna, who recently gave birth, was involved in a shotgun wedding scandal has stunned fans.

Now, Jill is showing her independence by dressing like a sexy woman who wants to impress her hubby on his birthday!

