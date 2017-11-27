New Rebel Duggar! Jill Shows Off Possible Nose Piercing, Flashes Legs In Short Skirt

TLC cut ties with Derick, 28, after he attacked Jazz, 17, because she is transgender. "I pity Jazz," Dillard tweeted of Jennings, who was diagnosed with gender identity disorder at 4 years old and transitioned from a male to a female. "4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It's sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what's on TV these days."