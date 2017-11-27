New Rebel Duggar! Jill Shows Off Possible Nose Piercing, Flashes Legs In Short Skirt thumbnail

New Rebel Duggar! Jill Shows Off Possible Nose Piercing, Flashes Legs In Short Skirt

Inside the strict family's reaction to Dillard's wild behavior.

Jinger Duggar is known for being the family’s wild child – but it looks like her older sister Jill is taking over her role of rebel! Derick Dillard’s wife was spotted with not only a possible nose piercing, but also with a short skirt! An insider exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com the family’s reaction to her wild behavior.
In Thanksgiving photos posted on The Duggar Family blog, Jill, 26, is holding her youngest son Samuel in one of the photos. In the sweet snap, a possible piercing could be seen on her nose.
"Definitely looks like a piercing to me,” a commenter wrote on Duggar Family News: Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray, while another commented, "That looks like either a zit poorly covered up with makeup or a new mole.”
But the possible piercing wasn't the only thing to cause controversy, as she was also spotted wearing a skirt that showed off her knees! The women are known for their modest attire, as they often only wear long skirts.
A source close to the Duggar family exclusively told Radar, "She's an adult married woman with two kids. It's not against their religion."
Her rebellious behavior started when her husband Derick was let go from Counting On because of his feud with I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings. Only days after the firing, she was caught on camera wearing tight jeans for the first time.
TLC cut ties with Derick, 28, after he attacked Jazz, 17, because she is transgender. "I pity Jazz," Dillard tweeted of Jennings, who was diagnosed with gender identity disorder at 4 years old and transitioned from a male to a female. "4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It's sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what's on TV these days."
Hours later, TLC tweeted: "We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick's personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so."
Do you think Jill got her nose pierced? Tell us in the comments!

