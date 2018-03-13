Heather’s Nightmare! Locklear Facing 5 Years Jail & 10 Year Gun Ban

Troubled Heather Locklear could face five years behind bars and be banned from owning a gun for ten years after her explosive assault arrest RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

According to shocking charging documents obtained by Radar, Locklear, 56, if convicted on the five counts misdemeanor battery on an officer, will be ordered by the court not to possess a firearm for at least a decade.

Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Thomas Dunlevy also told Radar exclusively, if convicted, Locklear’s maximum sentence would be up to one year of county jail per criminal count. The actress is currently facing five counts.

As readers know, Locklear was initially arrested on suspicion of a felony domestic violence after an alleged argument with her fiance Christopher Heisser on February 25. She was charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery on a peace officer, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

According to the search warrant obtained by Radar, her “erratic, aggressive behavior toward law-enforcement,” had them fearful for her future actions, and they wanted to remove a gun, a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver, from her home.

Authorities searched Locklear’s Thousand Oaks home on March 6 because they were concerned about threats of gun violence she had made to deputies. Investigators also said the actress had a history of other altercations, and has threatened suicide in the past.

Locklear reportedly became belligerent with deputies when she was arrested, telling them, “Get out of my f***ing house,” charging at them, grabbing one on the arm and later kicking him in the shin.

She was scheduled to appear for a first appearance arraignment on Tuesday, March 13, but was a no-show in court. The star’s attorney asked to continue her scheduled arraignment at Ventura County Superior Court.

Meanwhile, Locklear remains in rehab.

