Heather Locklear BANNED From Possessing Firearms After Court Hearing

Heather Locklear will have another day in court, as her attorney asked to continue her scheduled arraignment at Ventura County Superior Court, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Locklear, 56, who was scheduled to appear for a first appearance arraignment on Tuesday, March 13, was a no-show in court.

The actress has yet to be formally arraigned, but Radar Online first reported that the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has charged her with four misdemeanor counts of battery on a peace officer, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Locklear has been out on $20,000 bond, and Senior Deputy District Attorney Thomas Dunlevy on Tuesday asked the court to impose an order for Locklear not to possess or control any firearms.

Locklear “has not owned a gun in many decades,” her attorney William Haney insisted.

But commissioner Derek Malan ruled that she cannot possess firearms, and ordered her to appear back in court on April 13.

Locklear was initially arrested on suspicion of a felony domestic violence after an alleged argument with her fiance Christopher Heisser on February 25.

According to the search warrant obtained by Radar, her “erratic, aggressive behavior toward law-enforcement,” had them fearful for her future actions, and they wanted to remove a gun, a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver, from her home.

Authorities searched Locklear’s Thousand Oaks home on March 6 because they were concerned about threats of gun violence she had made to deputies. Investigators also said the actress had a history of other altercations, and has threatened suicide in the past.

Locklear reportedly became belligerent with deputies when she was arrested on Feb. 25 , telling them, “Get out of my f***ing house,” charging at them, grabbing one on the arm and later kicking him in the shin.

Deputies cuffed her on the ground but Locklear still wasn’t done as she allegedly screamed, “You f****** deserve your kids to die! You f****** deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!”

According to the search warrant, Locklear repeatedly struck Heisser, who told deputies he tried to defend himself. Heisser was arrested for DUI later that night.

Haney said the defense team is “diligently” preparing a presentation for the court’s consideration.

