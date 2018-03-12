Heather Locklear Could Walk Away With Only Misdemeanor Charges After Bombshell Arrest

Unhinged Heather Locklear may walk away with only misdemeanor charges after she was arrested for battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest on February 24, 2018, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

Law enforcement sources told Radar police are considering charging the troubled actress with three counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest, and will avoid charging her with a felony.

Insiders reveal if authorities decide to charge her with a misdemeanor rather than a felony concerning the battery, it’s most likely that the deputies were not actually injured.

As readers know, Locklear, 56, was taken into custody last month for domestic violence after an alleged argument with her fiance Christopher Heisser, and according to the search warrant obtained by Radar, her “erratic, aggressive behavior toward law-enforcement,” had them fearful for her future actions and they wanted to remove a gun, a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver, from her home.

Locklear reportedly became belligerent with the cops, telling them, “Get out of my f***ing house,” charging at them, grabbing one on the arm and later kicking him in the shin.

Cops cuffed her on the ground but Locklear still wasn’t done as she allegedly screamed, “You f****** deserve your kids to die! You f****** deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!”

Her fiance Heisser reportedly told officers that the star had attacked and repeatedly struck him and he’d had to defend himself. Heisser was arrested for DUI later that night.

As Radar exclusively reported, Locklear checked into rehab after the incident.

