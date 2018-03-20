Heather Locklear Extends Rehab Stay After Boozy Assault Arrest

RadarOnline.com has learned Heather Locklear won’t be coming home anytime soon, since she’s confronting her substance abuse demons in rehab by doubling the length of her stay.

“Heather has now paid for two months of rehab,” a source exclusively revealed, “so she will be there longer than the one month she originally planned.”

Locklear’s determination to get healthy and kick her addictions is costing her a whopping $144,000, said the source.

“She doesn’t really have access to her phone — it’s locked up most of the time, so she has been recovering alone and without communication,” noted the insider.

That is, except when Locklear, 56, can visit with her fiancé, Chris Heisser.

“Chris has been seeing her every Sunday, he flies up,” said the insider of Heisser, adding, “He’s staying at her house taking care of the dog.”

As Radar reported, Locklear could face up to five years behind bars if she is convicted on the four counts of misdemeanor battery on officials she is currently up against.

On Feb. 25, Locklear turned on responding officers when they showed up at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home, after she allegedly had gotten into a brawl with Heisser.

Heisser got arrested for a DUI hours after police hauled off Locklear to jail for the disturbing assaults.

