Dodged A Bullet? Inside Gary Shirley’s ‘Dad’ Jody’s Violent Criminal Past

Gary Shirley learned on this week’s Teen Mom OG that Jody Patterson is not his biological father after taking a paternity test. But were the shocking results a blessing in disguise? RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Patterson’s rap sheet includes violent charges.

In court documents obtained from Muncie City Court in Indiana, Patterson was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement on September 20, 1995.

Patterson initially pled not guilty before accepting a plea deal. He pled guilty and the charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail. The jail time was suspended on the condition that he complete unsupervised probation for 365 days, and pay $273 in court costs and fines.

But the trouble didn’t end there. On June 17, 1998, Patterson was arrested for disorderly conduct and battery resulting in bodily injury.

The case was dismissed on June 29, 1998.

On July 18, 2001, Patterson was thrown behind bars again when he was arrested for reckless driving.

Patterson pled guilty to the charge. His 180 day jail sentence was suspended on the condition that he pay $229.50 in court costs and fees, and that he be placed on unsupervised probation for 180 days.

Then finally, Patterson was arrested on June 15, 2003 for disorderly conduct and battery resulting in bodily injury.

Patterson pled guilty to battery. The disorderly conduct charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail. The sentence was suspended on the condition that he pay $434 in court costs and fines. He was also placed on supervised probation for 365 days and ordered to attend anger management classes.

A bench warrant was issued because Patterson failed to pay the fine by the due date. The warrant was vacated when he paid the amount on November 10, 2004.

Amber Portwood‘s baby daddy took a paternity test to find out if Patterson is his biological father. He revealed that his father was absent throughout his childhood.

“Jody was my mom’s boyfriend,” Shirley explained on an episode. “Supposedly I was born around that time. He’s potentially my biological father, but I want to get a paternity test to know for sure. He was never there. It’s not like he was the dad I always wanted. But I slowly let him in. It would suck if he wasn’t.”

Patterson explained of his absence around the time Shirley was born, “I was in jail. I done something I shouldn’t have been doing. I was in jail for almost a year. The judge let me out after you were born so I could see you.”

On this week’s episode, the results read there is a “zero percent” chance Patterson is Shirley’s father.

“I hope it don’t change anything [with Jody],” Shirley told his wife Kristina. “It’s going to be a hard conversation to have with him.”

When he spoke to Patterson, he insisted he will “still be around.”

