You Are NOT The Father! Amber’s Baby Daddy Gary Receives Shocking Paternity Test Results

Gary Shirley got some shocking paternity test results on the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, just as his ex, Amber Portwood, anxiously awaited the birth of her second child.

On the show, Portwood’s first baby daddy prepped to hear the news about his biological father — who he believed washis mom’s ex Jody Patterson. When Shirley received the paternity news via mail, he handed the envelope to wife Kristina Anderson, who opened it to discover that Jody was in fact not his dad.

The family was devastated by the news.

PHOTOS: No More Feuding! ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood & Fiance Matt Baier Visit Her Ex Gary Shirley’s New Baby, Bring Gifts

“Zero percent,” Shirley said after reading the paternity test. “So he’s not my biological father. Jody’s not going to like that.”

“Here I am shaking! It would be nice to know who is! Maybe that’s an honest conversation you should have with your mom,” added Anderson while in tears. “I know how much it means to Gary, wanting to know. And he wants a father in his life. Part of me wanted him to be yours!”

“I hope it don’t change anything [with Jody],” said Shirley. “It’s going to be a hard conversation to have with him.”

PHOTOS: Baby Joy! Amber Portwood Pregnant With Her Second Child — Learn All The Details!

Despite the test results, Patterson assured Shirley that their relationship would remain the same.

“That’s alright, I’ll still be around,” he insisted.

The dramatic episode then shifted focus to highlight the lives of Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell, who’ve been having difficulties taking care of their daughter Nova, now that the troubled mom is in rehab. While Baltierra was happy to be able to FaceTime with his wife as she got treatment for her childhood traumas, he was also ridden with stress over the fact that both his wife and his father were now in rehab.

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs, Debt & Secret Children: Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier’s 11 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals

Later, fans got to witness Maci Bookout prepare to strip down for Naked & Afraid, as well as the scandalous firing of Farrah Abraham, who was let go from the popular show after she returned to the porn industry!

What do you think about Gary Shirley’s shocking paternity test scandal? Let us know in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.