Victim Uploaded Video Of Final Moments Before Deadly NYC Helicopter Crash

The deadly Fly Liberty Charter helicopter flight that resulted in five deaths yesterday in NYC’s East River was captured on camera and posted to social media moments before the crash.

In the shocking clip, Trevor Cadigan — a video journalist who recently moved to NYC from Dallas — gave a thumbs up when the aircraft took off.

The other four victims have been identified as Dallas firefighter Brian McDaniel, Argentinian journalist Carla Vallegos, and two helicopter employees, Tristan Hill and Daniel Thompson.

The sole survivor of the crash was the chopper’s pilot Rick Vance, who frantically called airtraffic control as the helicopter went down.

Video taken from the banks along the East River showed the helicopter slowly descending into the frigid waters, before flipping over on its side and submerging the victims in a watery grave.

Multiple reports state that one of the flotation devices on the craft inflated while another did not, causing the helicopter to flip over after its watery landing.

Helicopter plunges into NYC’s East River. Video credit: @River JJmagers. pic.twitter.com/AvBMARVilH — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 11, 2018

As Radar reported, the chartered flight was meant to only last 11 minutes, and the passengers wore harnesses so that they could take photographs while the jet’s doors were completely open. According to rescue workers, divers had to cut the victims’ bodies from their harnesses.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Niell revealed in a press conference held today that the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are working together on the investigation to determine why the aircraft’s engine suddenly failed.

“I extend our condolences to the families of the five passengers who did not survive,” said O’Neill.

