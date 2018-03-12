NYC Helicopter Crashes Into East River, Kills 5 As Pilot Miraculously Escapes

Five people were killed in a horrific NYC helicopter crash this Sunday evening. The pilot miraculously escaped death, while the five passengers — four men and one woman — sank with the jet, as they were unable to escape from their safety harnesses when it crashed into the East River.

RadarOnline.com has learned from various reports that Pilot Richard Vance, 33, managed to escape just moments after the helicopter crashed due to an engine failure. The five passengers, however, remained trapped inside the jet when it flipped over and began sinking into the icy river. Two were declared dead at the scene, while three were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. They later died in the ER.

The helicopter was being used for a photo shoot and was captured by a photographer, minutes before the fatal crash.

The flight —which was operated by Fly Liberty Charter — was only meant to last 11 minutes, and the passengers wore harnesses so that they could take photographs while the jet’s doors were completely open.

Following the deadly incident, the pilot’s father told reporters that his son was a “very good” pilot who had been flying for many years. Officials claimed the crash was caused by internal problems with the helicopter.

