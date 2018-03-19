Cirque Du Soleil Aerialist’s Autopsy Completed After Shocking On-Stage Death

Cirque du Soleil aerialist Yann Arnaud plunged to his death during a show on Saturday, March 17, in front of a packed audience in Florida. And now, just two days after the veteran performer died at Tampa’s General Hospital from critical injuries caused by the fall, RadarOnlline.com has exclusively learned that his autopsy has been completed.

However, Robert Salmon of the Medical Examiner’s Officer told Radar results will not be released just yet.

“Investigators are still compiling information related to the death,” he told Radar.

PHOTOS: Alan Thicke’s Ex-Wife Shares ‘Shocking Sadness’ Over Actor’s Death

The cause and manner of death will be revealed tomorrow morning around noon, Salmon added.

As Radar previously reported, Arnaud appeared to lose his grip on his strap, and fell 12 feet to the floor.

According to one eyewitness, he was out cold and not moving on stage after the fall.

PHOTOS: The Verdict Is In! Jury Reveals The Hot Car Death Dad’s Fate

Just hours before the performance, Arnaud said he was excited to perform a new routine.

Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group told Radar in a statement that “Yann was loved by all who had the chance to know him.”

“Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann’s family and our employees, especially the VOLTA team, as we go through these difficult times together.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.