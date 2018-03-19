RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Cirque Du Soleil Performer Yann Arnaud’s Last Moments Before Death
A Cirque Du Soleil aerialist fell to his death this weekend after he lost his drip during a performance in the show VOLTA. He was executing a new routine at the time, and had spoken out just hours prior about how excited he was to show off his skills. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the final photos of beloved acrobat Yann Arnaud.
Cirque Du Soleil acrobat Yann Arnaud wrote a haunting message, hours before his tragic death, telling fans that he couldn't wait to show off his new routine. "After so much work and training and staging, our straps duo act is finally in the show tonight. It' s time to go for it," he wrote on Instagram.
"Yann was loved by all who had the chance to know him," shared the circus in a statement following his death. "Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann's family and our employees, especially the VOLTA team, as we go through these difficult times together."
As Radar readers know, the beloved performer plunged to his death after he lost grip of his strap while performing a complex new trick.
He died at Tampa General Hospital after sustaining critical injuries due to the 12-foot fall.
An eyewitness revealed that he was out cold and not moving on stage after the fall.
Yann Arnaud had 15 years of experience and was adored by the Cirque Du Soleil team. The group cancelled their last two shows after the tragedy.
