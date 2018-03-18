Cirque Du Soleil Aerialist Plunges To His Death Performing New Routine – Details

A Cirque Du Soleil aerialist plunged to his death this weekend.

Yann Arnaud died from his injuries hours after accident of the show VOLTA.

The aerialist, who had 15 years experience, fell on stage during a new routine resulting in Cirque du Soleil cancelling the last two shows that were scheduled in Tampa, Florida.

The incident happened on Saturday night in Tampa with Arnaud dying at the city’s General Hospital after sustaining critical injuries.

‘While he was performing the aerial straps number, long-time aerialist, Yann Arnaud, fell onto the stage,’ the statement from Cirque du Soleil read.

Just hours before his death, Arnaud posted excitedly via his Instagram about getting to debut his ‘straps duo act’ with aerial lamp artist Pawel Walczewski.

“After so much work and training and staging, our straps duo act is finally in the show tonight,” Arnaud wrote in the caption. “It’s time to go for it.”

Footage shows that he appeared to lose his grip on his strap and fell about a dozen feet to the floor.

One eyewitness revealed that he was out cold and not moving on stage after the fall.

Arnaud had been with the company for more than 15 years and Cirque du Soleil team were shocked by his death.

Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said: “Yann was loved by all who had the chance to know him.

“Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann’s family and our employees, especially the VOLTA team, as we go through these difficult times together.”

