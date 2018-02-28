Boozy Bender? Sharon Stone Takes Hard Fall, Is Helped Up By Pals After LA Lunch

Is Sharon Stone
doing okay? This February 23, the 59-year-old actress was pictured taking a hard fall after a ritzy lunch with friends! The blonde beauty failed to keep her balance while tiptoeing in sky-high heels and an elegant pink outfit. Could booze have been to blame for the star's sudden tumble? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos.
Sharon Stone had a luxurious lunch at LA's Grill on the Alley with friends this Friday, February 23, but the elegant get-together did not end well for the iconic actress.
As she stepped out of the ritzy restaurant in a tight pink outfit and sky-high heels, Stone lost her balance and took a hard fall in front of her companions – and the cameras!
The star's pals had to prop her back up after the sudden tumble.
As Sharon Stone got back on her feet, the contents of her purse spilled all over the sidewalk.
A source exclusively told Radar that "it just looked as if she lost her footing."
"She seemed fine otherwise," added the insider.
It was unclear whether she had been drinking while at lunch.
After her awkward fall, Sharon Stone turned to the cameras flashing a smile and a thumbs up.
