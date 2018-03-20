Cirque Du Soleil Performer Autopsy: Star Suffered Brain Hemorrhages, Skull Fractures

In a tragic accident, Cirque du Soleil acrobat Yann Arnaud fell to his death during a performance in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday — and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the performer’s preliminary autopsy results that reveal his official cause of death and final moments alive.

According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s case summary report viewed by Radar, the 38-year-old’s official cause of death was basilar skull fractures with contusions and subarachnoid hemorrhages of brain due to blunt impact to head and neck.

Arnaud was “unresponsive” after he fell 30 feet onto his head and right side on stage during the performance, the medical examiner claimed in the documents. Witnesses immediately called 911.

First responders noted he had “labored breathing” and “required intubation on scene.”

En route to the hospital, “decedent was noted to have facial swelling, both orbits with ecchymosis,” the examiner wrote. “Imaging was performed and revealed large right hemothorax and multiple rip fractures.”

During an emergency thoracotomy, Arnaud went into cardiac arrest, and died at 3:33 am on March 18.

As Radar previously reported, Arnaud — who was married with two children — lost grip on his strap during a performance and plummeted to the ground.

Just hours before taking the stage, he said on Instagram that he was excited to perform a new routine.

Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group told Radar in a statement that “Yann was loved by all who had the chance to know him.”

“Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann’s family and our employees, especially the VOLTA team, as we go through these difficult times together.”

