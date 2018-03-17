Baby Bump Update: Inside Chelsea Houska’s Third Pregnancy & How She ‘Hid The News’

Third time’s a charm!

Chelsea Houska was “feeling great” about her new pregnancy and was thrilled with her new baby girl RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The Teen Mom 2 star was expecting her third child and a family insider dished on her health this time around.

She’s “feeling great,” the source told Radar about the 26-year-old who was four months along with another baby girl.

“Here’s the wittle bump since everyone’s been asking lol this pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good!”

“They are happy and excited,” a source told Radar about Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, who welcomed their son, Watson, in 2017.

“Aubree is really excited because she wanted another sister,” the source spilled.

