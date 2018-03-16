RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Baby Joy! First Photos Of Pregnant Chelsea Houska’s Growing Bump Revealed
Chelsea Houska revealed she is expecting a baby girl with husband Cole Deboer – and she’s been putting her growing baby bump on full display! Click through to see the Teen Mom 2 star’s belly bump and get exclusive details on the pregnancy.
Houska, 26, first sparked pregnancy rumors in February when she appeared to have a baby bump in an Instagram photo. “Omg so you were pregnant here,” one fan commented, as a second wrote, “I knew she was pregnant!”
Houska showed off her bump again in a video of her holding her son Watson, 1, with DeBoer. “You can tell she got a little bit of a tummy there,” a follower wrote. DeBoer called his pregnant wife “smokin.”
Houska and DeBoer announced their new addition on March 15. “GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited,” Houska captioned a photo of the sonogram. Her husband added, “This proud dad is getting a new bow and it’s nailed my heart.”
A source close to Houska exclusively told Radar the mom-of-two is "four months along." "They are happy and excited," the insider said. "Aubree is really excited because she wanted another sister." Lind is also father to daughter Paislee, 4, with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur.
What do you think they'll name the baby? Tell us in the comments!
What do you think they'll name the baby? Tell us in the comments!