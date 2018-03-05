Absent Adam! Lind Hasn’t Set Up Visitation With Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Aubree thumbnail

Exclusive

Absent Adam! Lind Hasn’t Set Up Visitation With Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Aubree

‘Teen Mom’ stepdad Cole took her to the father-daughter dance for the third time.

By
Posted on
Absent Adam! Lind Hasn’t Set Up Visitation With Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Aubree thumbnail
View gallery 10
Absent Adam! Lind Hasn’t Set Up Visitation With Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Aubree
1 of 10
Teen Mom 2 dad Adam Lind continues to be uninvolved in his daughter’s life. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy has failed to set up visitation with their 8-year-old daughter Aubree.
On Friday, March 2, Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer brought Aubree to the father-daughter dance for the third year in a row. The annual school dance has been a storyline on the show, as Lind has stood his daughter up year after year.
A source close to Houska exclusively told Radar Lind wasn’t invited to the dance this year. “He’s only allowed to see her at the visitation center,” the insider said.
In January, Radar confirmed Lind’s custody of Aubree was modified to a visitation center. His mother Donna previously supervised his visits with Aubree every other weekend. “One weekend a month Aubree will be with his parents from Friday to Sunday,” a clerk from Lincoln County Court told Radar. “Adam may not be present when she is with Donna.”
But the insider told Radar that Lind “has not taken the initiative to set up a visit with her yet.” A source told Radar in February that Lind hasn’t seen his daughter Paislee, 4, with ex Taylor Halbur “since August.”
Houska, who is also mother to son Watson, 1, with DeBoer, filed a request to change their daughter’s last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer. The judge approved the change in January.
Lind also tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines in a court-ordered drug test in a custody case involving Paislee.
He was arrested on November 2 for domestic assault against an ex-girlfriend. He was arrested again on December 5 for violating the no-contact order in the case. On the same day of his most recent arrest, he was scheduled to appear in court after his ex-fiancée Stasia Huber filed a restraining order against him on November 7. The protection order was granted for five years.
There is currently a warrant out for his arrest in Minnehaha County for being behind on child support. A source told Radar the warrant is for his child support case with Halbur for “over $16,000.”
Are you surprised Lind hasn’t set up visitation with Aubree? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Comments