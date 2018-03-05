Absent Adam! Lind Hasn’t Set Up Visitation With Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Aubree

Teen Mom 2
dad Adam Lind
continues to be uninvolved in his daughter’s life. RadarOnline.com
can exclusively reveal Chelsea Houska
’s baby daddy has failed to set up visitation with their 8-year-old daughter Aubree
.
A source close to Houska exclusively told Radar Lind wasn’t invited to the dance this year. “He’s only allowed to see her at the visitation center,” the insider said.
In January, Radar
confirmed Lind’s custody of Aubree was modified to a visitation center. His mother Donna
previously supervised his visits with Aubree every other weekend. “One weekend a month Aubree will be with his parents from Friday to Sunday,” a clerk from Lincoln County Court told Radar
. “Adam may not be present
when she is with Donna.”
But the insider told Radar
that Lind “has not taken the initiative to set up a visit with her yet.” A source told Radar
in February that Lind hasn’t seen his daughter Paislee
, 4, with ex Taylor Halbur
“since August.”
Houska, who is also mother to son Watson, 1, with DeBoer, filed a request to change their daughter’s last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer. The judge approved the change in January.
Lind also tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines in a court-ordered drug test in a custody case involving Paislee.
He was arrested on November 2 for domestic assault against an ex-girlfriend. He was arrested again on December 5 for violating the no-contact order in the case. On the same day of his most recent arrest, he was scheduled to appear in court after his ex-fiancée Stasia Huber filed a restraining order against
him on November 7. The protection order was granted for five years.
