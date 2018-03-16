Party Of Five! ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant Again

Happy mama!

Chelsea Houska is pregnant with baby number three RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The Teen Mom 2 star is “two months” along an insider revealed.

Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer welcomed their son, Watson Cole, in January 2017. The two tied the knot in October 2017 with her daughter Aubree by her side.

The MTV star, a fan of posting pictures with figure hugging clothes, had been hiding her stomach on Instagram, wearing a baggy shirt in the one picture she posted of herself with DeBoer.

Houska joined her TM2 co-stars Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer as a mom of three with the news of her pregnancy.

The 26-year-old confirmed the news on her Instagram account, writing: “GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!”

As Radar readers know, Houska’s ex, Adam Lind, was an absentee parent to Aubree, standing her up for the third year in a row at the Father Daughter dance and going months without seeing her.

The new baby will give Houska a happy family of five!

Congratulations Chelsea!

