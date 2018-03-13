Cult Killer Charles Manson’s Grandson Gets His Remains

Cult killer Charles Manson’s body will be given to his grandson, Jason Freeman, a judge ruled after a vicious legal battle.

The Helter Skelter murderer died in November 2107 at the age of 83 and three men fought over the rights to his remains.

“Freeman is hereby determined to be the surviving competent adult next of kin of the decedent. No sufficient probative evidence was provided to this court to refute Freeman’s claim,” Kern County Commissioner Alisa R. Knight ruled on March 12, 2018.

Freeman never met his grandfather, who served a 47 years of a life sentence in the California Corcoran State Prison after ordering the brutal murders of eight people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate, in a two-day killing spree in 1969 that shocked the nation.

Freeman was responsible for the funeral and burial costs for Manson.

Manson’s grandson reportedly said he corresponded with him over the past eight years and knew him as a “kind, giving person.”

Freeman battled with Michael Brunner, who claimed he was Manson’s son, and Michael Channels, who became a pen pal of Manson’s.

Manson’s will was still contested, and as Radar exclusively reported, a man named Matthew Robert Lentz said he has the legitimate will signed by the late serial killer, challenging other petitions lodged by Channels and Freeman.

