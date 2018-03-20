Caitlyn’s Skin Cancer Hell: Jenner Terrified She Will Lose Her Nose

Caitlyn Jenner shocked fans this week when she revealed she had sun damage and shared a disturbing photo showing a huge dark red scab covering the tip of her nose, but RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the transgender star may actually be facing something much more serious.

“Caitlyn’s biggest fear is that she will lose her nose,” spilled a pal, adding the 68-year-old fears the damage “may have spread” so they have to take more skin off.

“She’s been having a breakdown about it,” the informant told Radar exclusively. “With all her plastic surgeries on her nose over the years there isn’t much there to begin with!”

PHOTOS: Girl Gone Wild! Caitlyn Jenner CAUGHT In Bizarre Gas Station Meltdown

Sources revealed to Radar the former Olympian was “going overboard about dying.”

Meanwhile, Jenner was using her condition to guilt trip the family into spending more time with her, spilled the snitch.

“She’s taking desperate measures and calling everyone about needing to spend time with her because she doesn’t know what’s going to happen with her health.”

PHOTOS: Caitlyn’s New Girlfriend Exposed: Jenner, 68, Dating Trans Model & College Student, 21!

But she was “trying to make light” of the potentially horrific situation, joking with friends: “While I’m under, maybe they can give me another boob job while they’re at it.”

As fans know, in September 2013, two years before her transition, Jenner admitted she had a chunk of tissue removed from her nose after skin cancer was detected.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.