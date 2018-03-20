Scary! Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Bloody Nose After Sun Damage Removal thumbnail

Shocking Photo

Scary! Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Bloody Nose After Sun Damage Removal

The former Olympian has a history of skin cancer.

Yikes! Caitlyn Jenner just posted a shocking photo of her bloody nose — and fans are horrified, RadarOnline.com can report.
The disturbing photo shows the 68-year-old in a bedroom dressed in a white cotton robe. A huge dark red scab is covering the tip of her nose.
"I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose," Jenner admitted in an Instagram post. "PSA- always wear your sunblock!
In September 2013, two years before her transition, Jenner admitted she had a chunk of tissue removed from her nose after skin cancer was detected.
"It's all sun damage from the '60s and '50s when I was competitively water-skiing and living on a lake and all my training outside," she told E! online.

