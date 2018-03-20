Nick Gordon Arrested Again After Violating No Contact Order To See Girlfriend

Nick Gordon was arrested Monday night for violating a no contact order, RadarOnline.com has learned. The order banned him from seeing his girlfriend he allegedly beat up last week.

As Radar previously reported, Bobbi Kristina‘s ex was arrested on March 10 for battery after his girlfriend, Laura Leal, told police he hit her in the cheek “several times” and pulled her hair.

According to an arrest report obtained by Radar, Gordon’s girlfriend told police she did not want to press charges. However, police took him into custody after officers observed Leal with a “slightly swollen bottom lip with dried blood.”

Radar obtained the explosive 911 call Gordon made to police the night he was placed into custody. He can be heard crying and sobbing, telling dispatchers his girlfriend beat him up and threw a bottle at him.

Following his arrest, a judge ordered Gordon to stay away from Leal. Leal, however, requested the judge lift the no contact order, claiming she was not in danger of Gordon. The judge denied the request.

Last week, Gordon exclusively spoke to Radar and blamed the domestic violence arrest on his girlfriend.

“My girlfriend’s a psycho but I do love her,” he said. “I think if you love somebody, you work through things. I do believe if she can get better we can have a happy relationship.”

Gordon was found civilly liable for his ex Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2016.

An anonymous caller reportedly made the call alerting police that Gordon was visiting Leal Monday night. He is expected in court Tuesday afternoon.

