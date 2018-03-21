‘I Have A Target On My Back’: Nick Gordon Speaks Out After Being Released From Jail

Bobbi Kristina‘s ex Nick Gordon was released from jail Tuesday for the second time this month after violating a no contact order – and he exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com about his arrest.

“I’m ok,” Gordon told Radar Wednesday morning. “I have a target on my back.”

Documents on file at Seminole County Court in Florida confirm Gordon was released from county jail after appearing in court Tuesday. He was locked up Monday night after an anonymous caller alerted police that he was visiting his girlfriend, Laura Leal, which violated the no contact order a judge placed against him last week. The order banned Gordon from having any contact with Leal.

When asked who he believed the anonymous caller was, Gordon told Radar, “I don’t know who it is.”

As Radar previously reported, Gordon was first arrested on March 10 for battery after allegedly beating up Leal. The girlfriend reported to police that Gordon hit her in the cheek multiple times and pulled her hair, according to an arrest report.

Police also observed Leal that night with a “bloody lip.” Gordon denied the beating – and later alleged to Radar that it’s Leal who physically abuses him.

In exchange for being released from jail on Tuesday, Gordon made a written promise to the court that he would show up for future court appearances and not engage in illegal activity until then, court docs confirm.

He is scheduled for arraignment April 6.

