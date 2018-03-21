‘Alaskan Bush’ Outcast Noah Brown Shuts Out Family From Wedding Celebration

Alaskan Bush People outcast Noah Brown isn’t making amends with his famous family anytime soon!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 26-year-old and soon-to-be wife Rhain are holding a pre-wedding celebration in Idaho on Saturday, March 31, and his family is NOT invited!

On a Facebook page that Noah created for the event, he wrote, “Greetings, Rhain and I are hosting a celebration of our soon-to-be wedding in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. This is an informal gathering of anybody wishing to come and be a part of our wedding story. We have seen a lot of people wishing that they could be included in our wedding and now is your chance because we want to give you all the opportunity to be there with us.”

However, when one invited guest asks if the rest of the Browns will be in attendance, Noah snaps back,“Rhain and I cannot wait to see y’all guys and celebrate our wedding with everyone, but please keep in mind that the rest of my family will NOT be at the meet and greet, it is just Rhain and I trying to celebrate our soon to be wedding with our FANily.

Needless to say, the black sheep Brown brother got backlash by fans who accused him and Rhain of staging the pre-wedding party as a way to make money from fans!

Please let me send a monetary gift since I can’t be there,” one guest wrote, to which Noah replied, “That is appreciated but not necessary, all that we ask for is your continued love and support.”

As Radar previously reported, Noah has been living in Trinidad, Colorado, while the rest of the Browns are filming for the upcoming season 8 in a $500,000 lakeside lodge in Omak, Washington.

Recently, Noah came under fire for dissing his family on Facebook by posting a quote that his father, Billy Brown, 64, had used in the past.

“Family is NOT Blood, family is made up of the people who act like family, people who treat you like family, and people who you choose as family; and when people have none of this, then Blood does not make them family…it makes them a Relative,” Noah wrote.

But there is still hope, as Noah assured fans that he would answer any questions at the upcoming celebration!

“Is everyone working on their questions?,” Noah asked in a new post. “We will be ready to answer as many as we can Saturday the 31, hope to see you there!!”

