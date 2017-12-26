Family Divided: Roloff Kids Spend Holidays With Dad Matt — Not Mom Amy!

Matt and Amy Roloff still can’t put aside their differences after their nasty divorce.
Instead of coming together for the holidays, the Roloff children spent Christmas with their father Matt while mom Amy spent the holiday alone with her boyfriend, Chris Marek.
Matt posted a photo to social media with sons Jeremy and Zach, who were accompanied by their wives Audrey and Tori, and his grandchildren.
PHOTOS: ‘Little People, Big World’s Jacob Roloff Quits Show, Exposes Family’s Reality Fakery
“This is the photo I should used in my last post. :))). Merry Christmas.” The Instagram post read.
In a previous post, Matt, 56, posted a photo of Zach, 27, with his newborn son Jackson, giving a heartfelt speech on how this Christmas was better then the ones he experienced in previous years.
PHOTOS: ‘Little People,’ Big Feud! Rebel Son Jacob Roloff’s 10 Biggest Disses To His Family
“Our Christmas has been amazing so far… after being a bit out of the full Christmas spirit the past few years,” Matt admitted.
A very Merry Christmas to you all! Jesus Christ is born …May God’s love, grace and blessings be abundant to each ..and every one of you! Our Christmas has been amazing so far… after being a bit out of the full Christmas spirit the past few years …this Christmas brought on a full new meaning with the Roloff family expansion of our 2 new precious gifts of life… my new grandchildren Jackson and Ember are the biggest blessing one little man can ever have!!. First, we had a lively family celebration a few nights ago at my house with several of my close friends, Caryn and of course the grandkids… (they filmed that so you all can share that with us in a ‘few long’ weeks).. then I went to Christmas Eve service with my dear friends Bill and Char last night… then a visit with Jer, Auj and the always smiling Ember Jean. Later last night Caryn, her daughter and some friends dropped in for a Christmas Eve Fondue party and some wonderful Christmas time together. This morning I woke up to the Merry Christmas wishes from (Jacob traveling in Iceland), my folks in California, Molly and Joel — FaceTime me from Spokane, Amy sent me a wonderful cheerful Christmas blessing from her house. …. and then the grand babies arrived to open the gifts under my tree.. how fun to celebrate Christ birth for the very first time with these two bundles of pure joy. I am truly blessed! I realize Christmas can be a rough time for many of you. Some have lost loved ones, have no family or are just not in the spirit to celebrate… I’ve been there myself in years past. Things do get better to those that stay strong and keep your faith. It’s my wish …And hope for you, whether you celebrate Christmas or not, or whether your feeling a bit humbug this year… that you will accept Some love from our house to yours! And may God bless you in 2018 and beyond! Merry Christmas, The Roloff’s
“I realize Christmas can be a rough time for many of you. Some have lost loved ones, have no family or are just not in the spirit to celebrate… I’ve been there myself in years past. Things do get better to those that stay strong and keep your faith.”
Meanwhile, Jacob spent Christmas in Iceland with longtime girlfriend, Isabel Sofia Garreton.
Last week, Amy, 53, hinted at a divided Christmas when she posted a photo with the caption: “Just having a little early Christmas get together w/ these lovelies. My heart is filled w/ joy. Happy moment seeing my grand babies, my kids kids (cousins) play together. Merry Christmas.”
PHOTOS:Cheating Scandal? Matt Roloff Admitted He Didn’t Make Commitment A Priority
As Radar first reported, Amy has been dating 55-year-old Oregon-based real estate broker for over a year now.
Amy and Matt divorced in June of 2015.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.