Family Divided: Roloff Kids Spend Holidays With Dad Matt — Not Mom Amy!

Matt and Amy Roloff still can’t put aside their differences after their nasty divorce.

Instead of coming together for the holidays, the Roloff children spent Christmas with their father Matt while mom Amy spent the holiday alone with her boyfriend, Chris Marek.

Matt posted a photo to social media with sons Jeremy and Zach, who were accompanied by their wives Audrey and Tori, and his grandchildren.



PHOTOS: ‘Little People, Big World’s Jacob Roloff Quits Show, Exposes Family’s Reality Fakery

“This is the photo I should used in my last post. :))). Merry Christmas.” The Instagram post read.

In a previous post, Matt, 56, posted a photo of Zach, 27, with his newborn son Jackson, giving a heartfelt speech on how this Christmas was better then the ones he experienced in previous years.

PHOTOS: ‘Little People,’ Big Feud! Rebel Son Jacob Roloff’s 10 Biggest Disses To His Family

“Our Christmas has been amazing so far… after being a bit out of the full Christmas spirit the past few years,” Matt admitted.

“I realize Christmas can be a rough time for many of you. Some have lost loved ones, have no family or are just not in the spirit to celebrate… I’ve been there myself in years past. Things do get better to those that stay strong and keep your faith.”

Meanwhile, Jacob spent Christmas in Iceland with longtime girlfriend, Isabel Sofia Garreton.

Last week, Amy, 53, hinted at a divided Christmas when she posted a photo with the caption: “Just having a little early Christmas get together w/ these lovelies. My heart is filled w/ joy. Happy moment seeing my grand babies, my kids kids (cousins) play together. Merry Christmas.”

PHOTOS:Cheating Scandal? Matt Roloff Admitted He Didn’t Make Commitment A Priority

As Radar first reported, Amy has been dating 55-year-old Oregon-based real estate broker for over a year now.

Amy and Matt divorced in June of 2015.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.