The Show Must Go On! Luann De Lesseps Planning Cabaret Performance Despite Arrest

Luann De Lesseps is moving forward with plans for her cabaret debut despite her recent shock arrest.

The Real Housewives Of New York star was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida recently but she is already got a 2018 gig booked up!

“Countess and Friends” is said to be her debut “nightclub act” scheduled at at NYC supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below on Feb. 27 and March 8.

These dates might have to be arranged if she is still in rehab or for legal reasons surrounding her case.

PHOTOS: Luann De Lesseps ‘Pissed’ At Jill Zarin For Destroying Her Wedding

According to the venue’s website: “De Lesseps’s glamorous life in the fast lane on several continents (together with a solid decade at the center of reality TV) provides fodder for hilarious stories, one-of-a-kind anecdotes, and, of course, some standards and pop songs in her inimitable style.”

The venue also boasts “An eclectic group of New York’s most sought after nightlife stars, both legendary and ascendant will join the star and promises a glorious return to the heyday of cosmopolitan evening entertainment.”

De Lesseps, 52, was arrested for disorderly intoxication, battery of an officer, resisting arrest and making threats against a public servant on December 23, 2017.

PHOTOS: ‘RHONY’ Star Luann De Lesseps’ Ceremony Secrets Exposed

According to the police report she was discovered trespassing in a hotel room with a mystery man, prompting security to call the cops.

The report also alleges that de Lesseps and the man were in bed together. After being cuffed, she allegedly tried to escape from the back of a police car and screamed, “I’m going to f–king kill you.”

The reality star later apologized for actions.

She said: “I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest ­respect for police officers and the job they do.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.