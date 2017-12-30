Luann De Lesseps’ Count Ex-Husband Wants Her To Stop Using His Name And Title

Disgraced Luann De Lesseps‘ first ex-husband wants her to stop using his last name and title after her recent arrest.

French-born Aristocrat Count Alexandre de Lesseps, who was married to The Real Housewives of New York star from 1993 to 2009, “is horrified about her arrest,” a source told Radar.

“He wants her to stop calling herself a Countess. After she remarried she officially lost the title and now he is demanding that she stop pretending to have a title – she doesn’t,” the source revealed.

De Lesseps, 52, was arrested on Christmas Eve day, Dec. 24, early in the morning on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person.

PHOTOS: ‘RHONY’ Star Luann De Lesseps’ Ceremony Secrets Exposed

In her drunken state, de Lesseps even told cops she would kill them!

Luann has checked into rehab, saying she was “truly embarrassed” about her trouble with the law in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event,” Luann told PEOPLE.

But another person who is extremely embarrassed is her first ex, because she still has his name, according to Radar’s insider.

PHOTOS: Luann De Lesseps ‘Pissed’ At Jill Zarin For Destroying Her Wedding

“Alexandre and his family members want nothing to do with her. He hated her being on the [RHONY] reality show and cannot understand her need to be in the spotlight. What she does with her life is up to her, but he doesn’t want his title and family name dragged through the mud.”

The source added, “They share two children but have very little to do with each other. This is not the woman he knew and married. Being on Bravo ruined his marriage and now it is ruining his family reputation.”

But Luann reportedly gave up her Countess title last New Year’s Eve when she married her second husband, businessman Tom D’Agostino.

They were divorced within seven months, however, and Luann went back to being known as De Lesseps.

When asked about the count’s concerns, a rep for Luann told Page Six, “Her entire family has been totally supportive.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.