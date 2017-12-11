Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Lip Kit Factory Amid California Wildfires!

The Southern California wildfires are still causing chaos in celebrity- filled neighborhoods like Bel-Air and San Diego, and it seems the flames have even reached Kylie Jenner‘s million-dollar factory.

In a sad statement, the Lip Kit mogul announced this Sunday that her Kylie Cosmetics facility would be temporarily shut down to fire damages in the area. She claimed the safety of her staff was her priority, and business will resume when the natural disaster is tamed.

PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner Slams Kardashian Sisters On Video After Being Iced Out Of The Family

“Hi guys, we have been significantly impacted by the wild fires in Southern California, and had to temporarily shut down our facility to ensure the safety of our staff,” wrote Jenner, 20, on her company’s Twitter.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the flames of the fires have devastated large areas of California, and have spread everywhere from Santa Paula to Escondido. More than 8,700 firefighters from across the region are battling to cease the fires, yet as of now, over 158,000 acres have been burned.

“The impact of the fires has meant that many of our staff members have been evacuated from their homes, and have to relocate their families. Those who weren’t evacuated came back in yesterday and have been working around the clock to get orders out,” she continued.

PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner Finally Comes Clean About Her Latest Lip Kit Scandal

Since the fires broke out, various A-listers have been evacuated from their homes, as well as shared their sadness over the mass destruction.

“Our team is incredible and everyone is working hard to catch up and we are doing everything we can to ship orders, while ensuring the health and safety of our team members. Orders are continuing to ship and we appreciate everyone’s patience and support. We will continue to keep you updated! Xo,” concluded Kylie Jenner in her statement.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.