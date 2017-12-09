Katie Holmes And Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri Makes First Showbiz Splash

Twinkle, twinkle, little star! Suri Cruise is stepping into the show business spotlight!

On Friday night, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise‘s 11-year-old daughter took the mic for the first time at an entertainment event — to help introduce a performance by Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Now fans are wondering, what will her famous father, 55, think of the bold move?

Suri smiled and appeared comfortable speaking to thousands at the holiday event.

Her proud mom Holmes, 38, did the first part of the introduction, saying, “She’s one of our favorite performers and who is it tonight?”

Then Suri enthusiastically responded, “Taylor Swift!”

Suri, known for dressing up in very sophisticated fashions her whole life, including in high heels at the beach, sported a black dress decorated with silver stars for the Jingle Ball.

A bright red bow in Suri’s hair provided another festive touch while her mom rocked her new short hairdo, black pants, and a high-necked long sleeved blouse.

The pre-teen cutie watched Swift perform a medley of her hits, including, “Shake It Off,” “…Ready For It?,” “I Don’t Want to Live Forever,” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Holmes and Swift, 27, both worked on the 2014 film The Giver.

Cruise reportedly hasn’t seen his adorable daughter in more than four years. But Holmes and Suri are as close as a mother and daughter can be, often being spotted strolling together.

Holmes has been dating actor Jamie Foxx for ages, and they recently went public with their once-secret relationship.

Radar sources have said Foxx, 49, takes good care of Holmes and Suri at his Los Angeles mansion.

This week, Holmes has attended a few events in New York, including the opening of the Prive Revaux store, which was launched by Foxx.

